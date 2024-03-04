New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) A patient with critical head injuries was on Monday airlifted in an Indian Air Force aircraft to Leh from a village in the Zanskar region of south Ladakh after continuous snowfall cut off ground access, it said.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) also posted photographs of the aircraft on X.

"An IAF aircaft successfully evacuated a patient with critical head injuries from Atting village in the Zanskar region of south Ladakh, following continuous snowfall, which had cut off all ground access to the region #HarKaamDeshkeNaam," it said in the post.

