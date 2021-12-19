Nagpur, Dec 19 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was killed when he was hit by a vehicle in MIDC area here in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Cold Wave Conditions Likely Over Parts of UP, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh Till December 21, Says IMD.

The incident occurred on Saturday late night when Yogesh Bayone was walking towards his home allegedly in an inebriated condition, an official said.

Also Read | SSC Tentative Annual Calendar 2021-22 Released Online at ssc.nic.in; Know Details.

He was knocked down by a vehicle when he was crossing a road, the official said.

Police were alerted by passersby, following which a team rushed to the spot and shifted Bayone to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

A case was registered by the police against an unidentified vehicle driver.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)