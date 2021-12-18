New Delhi, December 18: The Staff Selection Commission released the tentative annual calendar of examination for the year 2021-22 on Friday. The tentative calendar has been uploaded on the official website of the commission. Aspirants can visit the official website of the SSC at ssc.nic.in to view and download the tentative annual examination calendar and check the tentative dates for various exams conducted by the staff selection commission. JNUEE Final Answer Key 2021 Released, Candidates Can Check & Download Answer Keys Online at nta.ac.in.

According to the tentative annual calendar of examination for the year 2021-22 released by the SSC, Tier-1 of the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in April 2022. While Tier-1 of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in May, 2022. Both the tests will be conducted as Computer Based Examination. Click Here For Direct Link To SSC Annual Examination Calendar 2021-22.

The examination for recruitment of Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination, 2022 will be tentatively held in September, 2022. Paper-1 of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2021 is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in December, 2022, according to the tentative calendar released by the SSC.

The examination for recruitment of Constable (Executive) Male/Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2022 is tentatively schduled to be held in May 2023. While, the exam for Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2022 is tentatively scheduled to take place in June, 2023.

