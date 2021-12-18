New Delhi, December 18: Several regions across the country are likely to experience cold wave conditions in the coming few days. According to the release by the India Meteorological Department on Saturday, most parts of Northwest, Central and East India and over Maharashtra are likely to witness gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3 degree Celsius till December 21 and a rise after it. While some parts of north Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh are very likely to experience cold wave to severe cold wave conditions till December 21.

Some parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh are also likely to witness cold wave conditions till December 21 while in Kutch till December 20. According to the IMD, some parts in north Rajasthan and northwest MP are very likely to witness cold day condition till December 20. Punjab, Haryana & Chandigarh and northeast MP to experience same on December 18. Climate Change: Developing Countries Account for Over 90% Deaths Due to Extreme Conditions, Says WMO.

Gujarat is not likely to experience any significant change in minimum temperatures till December 21 and a rise in temperature by 2-3 degrees Celcius after that as per the IMD. Certain areas are also likely to witness fog in the coming days. According to the release, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are very likely to experience dense fog in isolated pockets during the next three days in the morning hours. La Nina Impacts Temperature, Precipitation but Not Climate Change, Says WMO.

According to the release by India Meteorological Department, Punjab, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are to experience dense fog during December 19 and December 20 while Haryana on December 19. Nicobar Islands are to receive isolated rainfall on December 19. Southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to experience squally weather on December 18 and Southeast Bay of Bengal adjoining South Andaman Sea on December 19 and 20, as per IMD.

