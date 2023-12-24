New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Several people in northeast Delhi's Shiv Vihar on Sunday held a protest after the severed heads of three bovines were found in the area.

Police teams reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

"We got a call about chopped heads of cow or bull found at an abandoned area in Shiv Vihar. Police will take action after receiving a formal complaint in the matter," a police officer said.

He said veterinarians have been told to conduct a post-mortem.

People in the area said they saw the chopped heads of the bovines and informed police about the matter.

