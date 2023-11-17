Amritsar, Nov 17 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said people will start getting delivery of 42 citizen-centric services at their doorsteps from November 27.

This will be a big facility for people as they will not have to run pillar to post for availing these services, he said.

Mann was addressing a gathering after inaugurating an OPD block and OT complex, radiation therapy block, senior resident hostel block, nursing hostel block, boys hostel and auditorium as part of the centennial celebration programme of the government medical college here.

The state government will start a unique drive on November 27, the 'Parkash Parv' of Guru Nanak Dev. Under this drive, 40-42 services will be made available to people at their doorsteps without any inconvenience, the chief minister said.

He also said the state will be developed as "a hub of medical tourism". Major fillip will be given to the medical education sector, Mann said and added that the state government is already making all efforts in this regard.

There is no dearth of funds for this purpose and the state government will leave no stone unturned for this cause, he said.

Mann said ever since he became the chief minister, the government has accorded top priority to the health and education sectors.

He also announced that by January 26, all hospitals in the state will be equipped with X-ray machines.

Mann said the state government has set up 664 'aam aadmi clinics' and 80 types of medicines and 42 diagnostic tests are being provided free of charge to patients. Over 65 lakh patients have availed free healthcare services at these clinics, he said.

He said the state government has decided to construct 16 new medical colleges. It will raise the number of medical colleges in the state to 25. One such medical college will be dedicated to the people on Saturday in Hoshiarpur during a function, he said.

