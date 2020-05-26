Latest News | PepsiCo Partners with Dunzo to Deliver Its Food Brands 

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Food and beverages major PepsiCo India on Tuesday said it has tied up with on-demand delivery service platform Dunzo to deliver its products from four food brands at consumers' doorsteps.

The initiative has been launched as a pilot in Bengaluru to deliver PepsiCo's products from food brands Lay's, Kurkure, Doritos and Quaker.

Also Read | Earnings of Sensex Companies to Decline Up to 8 Percent in FY 2020â€“21: Analyst.

The company is planning to expand the service to Mumbai, Gurugram, Delhi, and Jaipur, a joint statement said.

As part of the initiative, Dunzo would host Lay's e-store on its app and would deliver products within an hour of ordering.

Also Read | Reliance Launches JioMart Across 200 Cities; Analysts Say Company Eyeing Spike in Online Grocery Orders.

”The tie-up with Dunzo will further strengthen our ‘Direct-to-Customer' initiative and provide our products at the customers' doorstep," PepsiCo India Senior Director, Marketing Dilen Gandhi said.

Dunzo CEO & Co-Founder Kabeer Biswas said:“Partnership with PepsiCo India will give users access to the products they love while maintaining the highest quality of safety standards in the packaging as well as the delivery of these essential products.”

During lockdown, several FMCG companies have partnered with app-based delivery platforms to send their essential products at the doorsteps of the consumers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)