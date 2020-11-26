New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) State-owned PFC and REC have signed an initial pact with SJVN to provide Rs 8,520 crore worth loan for a thermal power plant in Buxar, Bihar.

"PFC along with REC Ltd executed a Memorandum of Understanding with SJVN Thermal (P) Ltd (STPL) for extending term loan of Rs 8,520.46 crore for 2x660 MW Buxar Thermal Power Project on 26th November 2020," a PFC statement said.

Also Read | Nokia 2.4 with MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Launched in India at Rs 10,399; Check Features, Variants & Specifications Here.

STPL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SJVN and executing the project. The Buxar thermal power project is expected to be commissioned in 2023-24 and generate approximately 9,828 Million Units of energy to meet the future power requirement of Bihar and other states.

PFC has a long standing relationship with SJVN and funding of this upcoming thermal project will further strengthen the relationship between these two entities, it added.

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan’s Bob Biswas Avatar From Leaked Set Pics Is The Stuff That Haunts Vidya Bagchi’s Nightmares.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)