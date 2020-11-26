Abhishek Bachchan and Chitragada Singh are shooting for Bob Biswas in Kolkata. The Sujoy Ghosh-produced movie is a spin-off prequel to his hit 2012 thriller, Kahaani. It will tell us the story of the ever-smiling contract killer, Bob Biswas, from the original movie. Abhishek plays the lead role, while Chihtrangada plays his wife. The first shooting schedule of the film was wrapped up in February, and the next ones were delayed due to the pandemic. Abhishek Bachchan Reminds Sujoy Ghosh Of Bob Biswas After Director Calls Amitabh Bachchan’s Gulabo Sitabo The Best Film Of The Year.

Now, the new schedule as kickstarted in Kolkata, and some folks were sneaky enough to click pics of Abhishek in the character. He is sporting a paunch and a receding hairline, similar to how Saswata Chatterjee looked in Kahaani as Bob Biswas. Abhishek is almost unrecognisable. He is the stuff that haunts Vidya Bagchi's nightmares.

Bob Biswas is co-produced by Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Sujoy's daughter, Diya Annapurna Ghosh, is directing the film.

Check Out The Pics of Abhishek Bachchan Below:

Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 in August 2020, along with his father Amitabh Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya. He was the last family member to recover from the disease after some struggle in the hospital. Abhishek Bachchan Resumes The Big Bull Shoot; Actor Urges Everyone to Wear Mask to Combat COVID-19 (Watch Video).

The actor has also returned to the sets to shoot for The Big Bull, the movie about Harshad Mehta scam.

