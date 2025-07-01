New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Shares of Piccadily Agro Industries will be listed on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

The homegrown alcobev maker, which is already listed on the BSE, said this dual listing on both the leading bourses will offer enhanced visibility, credibility and liquidity in the capital markets, according to a statement.

Piccadily Agro Industries is the largest independent malt manufacturer and seller of malt spirit in India. It owns Indri Single Malt and Camikara rum.

This will also enhance shareholder value and improve accessibility and liquidity for a broader investor base.

"As the company enters a new phase of accelerated momentum, our strategy is to scale aggressively, boost capacity, drive volumes and unlock higher profitability, all with a sharp eye on delivering strong returns and sustainable wealth creation for our shareholders," its CFO Natwar Aggarwal said in the statement.

Earlier this month, Piccadily Agro Industries has secured an infusion of Rs 50 crore as fresh equity capital, after converting warrants into equity of the company from non-promoter investors.

The company's share on Tuesday settled at Rs 621.70 apiece on the BSE, up 8.65 per cent.

