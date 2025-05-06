Mumbai, May 6 (PTI) Piramal Enterprises on Tuesday reported a 25 per cent fall in consolidated profit in the March quarter to Rs 102 crore.

The city-headquartered entity primarily engaged in financial services had reported a net profit of Rs 137 crore in the year-ago period.

Its consolidated profit for the entire FY25 was Rs 485 crore as against a loss of Rs 1,684 crore in the year-ago period.

The revenue from operations increased to Rs 2,854 crore during the reporting quarter from Rs 2,473 crore in the year-ago period, while the other income rose to Rs 179 crore from Rs 55 crore.

The total expenses reduced to Rs 3,007 crore from Rs 4,719 crore for the quarter under review.

The overall assets under management grew 17 per cent during the fiscal year, and the company plans to accelerate the growth to 25 per cent in FY26, as per disclosures made to exchanges.

With the company focusing on retails assets, the overall share of the small ticket loans has increased to 80 per cent now, and it is targeting to expand it further to up to 85 per cent.

It is also targeting to increase the consolidated profit after tax by three times to up to Rs 1,500 crore for FY26.

On the assets quality front, the gross non-performing assets ratio increased to 2.8 per cent when compared with the year-ago period's 2.4 per cent. The credit costs increased to 1.8 per cent from the 1.2 per cent in the year-ago period.

Its Chairman Ajay Piramal said the company has concluded a three-year transition phase and has now repositioned its business mix for the future.

He said after the Reserve Bank's approval for the merger of Piramal Enterprises into its subsidiary Piramal Finance, both companies approached the National Company Law Tribunal seeking approval, and the amalgamation will take five more months to complete.

"As we look ahead, we are confident in our ability to sustain this momentum and continue building a scaled financial services platform that delivers consistent and high-quality performance," he said.

The company's scrip closed 4.25 per cent down at Rs 964.75 apiece on the BSE, as against a 0.19 per cent correction on the benchmark.

