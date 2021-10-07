New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday launched '6S Campaign' under customer outreach programme to extend financial services at concessional rate during the festival season.

The '6S Campaign' encapsulates different schemes such as – Swabhiman, Samruddhi, Sampark and Shikhar, Sankalp and Swagat, PNB said in a statement.

The objective is to drive a special awareness campaign for the development of financial services in the country and to accelerate credit growth, improve penetration of social security schemes and drive digital banking push, it said.

Through Swabhimaan, the bank aims to aggressively push the financial inclusion agenda by deepening penetration of the three Jan Suraksha or social security schemes pertaining to the insurance and pension sector, namely Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Yojana, and Atal Pension Yojana, it said.

The bank aims to drive credit outreach for the agricultural sector that is the cornerstone of the Indian economy through the Samruddhi scheme.

The scheme will cover all agricultural credit products like KCC, gold loans and investment credit, and the bank aims to leverage multiple strategic partnerships made in this sector to drive impetus, it said.

Under Shikhar, Sankalp and Swagat schemes, the bank has devised special rates of interest to drive credit offtake in retail and MSME sectors, it said.

In addition, focussed products and customer segments have also been identified for targeted outreach in line with the bank's broader strategic agenda.

Further, it said, the bank has deepened concessions for select products in line with the 'One District-One Product' policy to ensure access to affordable credit for MSMEs in the country. HRS hrs

