Noida, Jun 17 (PTI) Police have arrested a person for allegedly duping a man of Rs 50 lakh through digital arrest, officials said on Tuesday.

According to police, the accused, Sumit, posed as an employee of the Telecom department threatened the victim with money laundering charges against him.

He forced the victim to transfer Rs 50 lakh into various bank accounts, police said.

On May 26, the victim filed a complaint against Sumit. He was arrested on Tuesday, Manisha Singh, Additional DCP, Cyber Crime said.

During the investigation, the police found that Sumit had two cases registered against him on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

During interrogation, Sumit confessed to opening multiple bank accounts to receive the defrauded amount. Police have found Rs 4 lakhs in one private bank account and an additional Rs 14 lakhs in a Bank of Baroda account, both linked to the fraud.

A total of Rs 2,57,179 has already been frozen as part of recovery proceedings. Authorities have initiated the refund process under the direction of the Hon'ble Court. Police also revealed that one of Sumit's accomplices had been arrested earlier on June 3 and was subsequently sent to jail.

The case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology (IT) Act. Further investigation is underway, the police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)