Balasore (Odisha), May 21 (PTI) Over police 700 investigating officers (IOs) on Wednesday attended a workshop on latest skills and knowledge in digital investigation, evidence management, and case documentation.

The workshop organised by the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) for the IOs of Balasore, Bhadrak, and Mayurbhanj districts on e-investigation, e-sakshya, e-sign, said Satyajit Naik, DIG Eastern Range.

"The training aimed to equip IOs with the latest skills and knowledge in digital investigation, evidence management, and case documentation," the DIG said, adding that by leveraging technology, the police department seeks to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of investigations, ultimately ensuring justice delivery.

The DIG said this initiative reflects the commitment of the Odisha Police to adopt innovative solutions and stay abreast with the latest developments in law enforcement.

The Eastern Range Police are poised to benefit significantly from this capacity-building exercise, which will likely have a positive impact on crime investigation and public service delivery in the region, he said.

