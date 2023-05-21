New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on Sunday started its Chintan Shivir in Munnar, Kerala, to determine the targets and deliberate upon the ideas of making India Atmanirbhar in maritime, according to an official statement.

The Shivir was chaired and inaugurated by Ports, Shipping & Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal emphasised the ministry's goal to educate and create awareness among the common people by highlighting the impact of the maritime sector in simple language and how it impacts the lives of the common people.

At the conference, an exclusive session with the HoDs of the major ports focused on the innovative ideas of the ports, it added.

The other session focused on lighthouse tourism and how to become a global player in shipbuilding and enhance India's tonnage.

The statement said apart from this, the participants from various organisations shared valuable insights, paving its way for informed decision-making and effective implementation strategies.

The day two of the Chintan Shivir will focus on cargo handling by Major Ports, improving and optimizing port call procedures, digitalization and standardization, Inland waterways and coastal shipping enhancing cargo and good governance, it added.

