Siddharthnagar (UP), May 27 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, Mata Prasad Pandey, on Tuesday alleged that the poster campaign against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow is part of a "deliberate strategy" by the BJP to woo Brahmins.

Speaking to the media during his visit to Dumariyaganj in Siddharthnagar district, where he attended an event organised by the Rural Journalists' Association as the chief guest, Pandey said, "This government has failed to protect Brahmins. They have been murdered, falsely implicated, and sent to jail. The administration is one-sided and works for one section of society."

The senior SP leader also accused the BJP of neglecting Brahmins and claimed that the community is now disillusioned with the ruling party.

"By launching this poster campaign against Akhilesh Yadav, the BJP is trying to appease Brahmins, but it will not succeed," he added.

"This time, Brahmins will ensure the BJP is ousted from Uttar Pradesh," Pandey asserted.

