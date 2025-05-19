New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India on Monday reported an almost flat consolidated net profit of Rs 4,142.87 crore in the January-March quarter of 2024-25 compared to the year-ago period.

The consolidated net profit stood at Rs 4,166.33 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2024, a BSE filing showed.

Total income rose to Rs 12,590.80 crore in the quarter from Rs 12,305.39 crore in the same period a year ago.

For 2024-25 fiscal, the consolidated net profit was also flat at Rs 15,521.44 crore as against Rs 15,573.16 crore in the previous financial year. Total income in the fiscal rose to Rs 47,459.38 crore from Rs 46,913.12 crore in the year ago.

The Board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per equity share of Rs 10 each (at the rate of 12.5 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital) for the Financial Year 2024-25.

This final dividend is in addition to the 1st Interim Dividend of Rs 4.50 per share i.e. at the rate of 45 per cent on the paid-up equity share capital paid on 4th December 2024 and 2nd Interim Dividend of Rs 3.25 per share (i.e. @ 32.5% on the paid-up equity share capital) paid on 28th February 2025 for the Financial Year 2024-25.

