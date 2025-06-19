New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Four promoter entities of Privi Speciality Chemicals on Thursday sold a combined 4.09 per cent stake in the company for Rs 330 crore through open market transactions.

Privi Speciality Chemicals' promoters -- Bhaktavatsala Rao Doppalapudi, Vijaykumar Doppalapudi, Vinaykumar Doppalapudi Rao and Vivira Investment and Trading -- sold a total of 16 lakh shares or 4.09 per cent stake in the company, as per the bulk deal data on the NSE.

The transaction, valued at around Rs 329.88 crore, was executed in the price range of Rs 2,055-2,087.70 per share.

After the transactions, the combined promoter holding in Privi Speciality Chemicals declined to 69.96 per cent from 74.05 per cent.

Meanwhile, SBI Mutual Fund and SBI Funds Management collectively bought a little over 15.02 lakh shares, representing a 3.85 per cent stake in Navi Mumbai-based Privi Speciality Chemicals, at an average price of Rs 2,055 apiece.

This took the deal value to Rs 308.81 crore.

Following the stake buy, SBI Mutual Fund's shareholding in Privi Speciality Chemicals rose to 5.27 per cent from 1.42 per cent.

Details of the other buyers of Privi Speciality Chemicals could not be ascertained on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Shares of Privi Speciality Chemicals closed 0.15 per cent lower at Rs 2,455 per piece on the NSE.

In a separate bulk deal on the BSE, Hong Kong-based SAIF Partners through its arm SAIF Partners India IV sold 53.98 lakh shares, or a 1.38 per cent stake, in Le Travenues Technology, which operates travel booking platform ixigo, for Rs 97 crore.

The shares were pared at an average price of Rs 180.50 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 97.43 crore.

Following the share sale, SAIF Partners holding in Le Travenues Technology dipped to 12.64 per cent from 14.02 per cent.

Meanwhile, London-based investment manager Schroders bought 53.68 lakh shares, amounting to a 1.37 per cent stake in Le Travenues Technology at the same price for Rs 96.90 crore.

Details of the other buyers of Le Travenues Technology's shares could not be identified on the bourse.

Shares of Le Travenues Technology fell 2.55 per cent to close at Rs 176.05 apiece on the BSE.

In another transaction on the NSE, US-based Goldman Sachs Asset Management sold 1.77 lakh shares, or 0.73 per cent stake, in luxury and premium watch retail player Ethos for Rs 45 crore.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 2,700.67 apiece, taking the deal size to Rs 48.06 crore.

Details of the buyers of Ethos shares could not be ascertained on the NSE.

The scrip of Ethos depreciated by 5.20 per cent to finish at Rs 2,700.10 apiece on the exchange.

