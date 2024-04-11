Gurugram, Apr 11 (PTI) Family members of a proclaimed offender on Thursday attacked a Manesar crime unit team when they reached his house at a village here to arrest him, with two cops sustaining injuries in the incident.

While the family members did manage to free him from police's custody, he was later arrested again, they said.

According to the complaint filed by Sub Inspector Ajit Singh, Manesar crime unit, the incident took place at Budhram's house at Dinokari village around 10 pm on Tuesday.

Following a tip-off, Singh and three other cops reached Budhram's house in a police vehicle. He was standing at the gate of his house and he was taken into police custody, the SI said.

"When we took away Budhram, he started making loud noises and called his family members – his father Sardar Singh, brother Dharmbir, mother Bhateri Devi and sister Asha,” Singh said in his complaint.

They were carrying sticks and bricks in their hands and were saying that the police cannot take Budhram, the complainant said, adding that Budhram's sister had caught the SI from behind.

“His brother threw bricks at the police vehicle and smashed the rear panes. His mother hit constable Dharmender on the head using a stick while his sister Asha hit ASI Anil Kumar and finally freed Budhram from our custody,” SI Singh said.

Police chased Budhram again and finally he was caught around a kilometer away, Singh said in his complaint.

The crime unit took Budhram to the police station and both the injured cops were rushed to a hospital.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Budhram and his family members under sections 148 (riots) 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 224 (resistance by a person to his lawful apprehension), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant) of the IPC at Bilaspur Police Station on Wednesday, police said.

Police said they are conducting raids to nab the Budhram's family members.

