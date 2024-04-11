Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jayanti, also known as Jyotiba Phule Jayanti, is celebrated every year on April 11 in honour of the prominent social reformer from Maharashtra. The day marks the birth anniversary of Jyotirao Phule, who was also popular as an activist, thinker, and writer, India. He was born on April 11, 1827. His work extended to many fields, including eradication of untouchability and the caste system and for his efforts in educating women and oppressed caste people. He and his wife, Savitribai Phule, were pioneers of women's education in India. He started his first school for girls in 1848 in Pune at Tatyasaheb Bhide's residence or Bhidewada. Jyotirao Phule played a significant role in the social reform movement in 19th-century India, particularly in Maharashtra. Jyotiba Phule Jayanti 2024: PM Modi Pays Tributes to Social Reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule on His 197th Birth Anniversary.

The honorific Mahatma was first applied to him in 1888 at a special program honouring him in Mumbai. Phule is regarded as an important figure in the social reform movement in Maharashtra. He advocated for the rights and upliftment of marginalized communities, including Dalits and women, and worked tirelessly to eradicate social evils like caste-based discrimination and untouchability. He formed the Satyashodhak Samaj (Society of Truth Seekers) to attain equal rights for people from lower castes. People from all religions and castes could become a part of this association which worked for the upliftment of the oppressed classes.

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti 2024 Date

Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jayanti 2024 falls on Thursday, April 11.

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti Significance

Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jayanti is a perfect opportunity to remember the contributions of the great social reformers of all times. Phule encouraged women to get proper education, and he strongly believed that education was the key to liberation and empowerment. On Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jayanti, various events, seminars, and discussions are organized across Maharashtra and other parts of India to remember his contributions to society and highlight his ideas of social equality, education, and empowerment. Schools, colleges, and social organizations often hold special programs to honour his legacy and to inspire future generations.

