Hyderabad, Jun 25 (PTI) A professor at the Indian School of Business (ISB) here allegedly died by suicide due to depression, police said on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old professor, who is from Delhi, jumped off from the fourth floor of his residential building on the institute's campus on Tuesday night.

The deceased was said to be taking medicines for depression, according to police.

His wife, who was present in the house, fell unconscious after he jumped from the building.

The body was handed over to family members, police said, adding that a case of suicide was registered.

