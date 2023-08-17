New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Real estate consultant Colliers India on Thursday announced the appointment of Badal Yagnik as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with immediate effect.

In March, Ramesh Nair resigned as CEO of the company. Nair became Colliers India CEO in July 2021.

Sankey Prasad is currently the Chairman & Managing Director of Colliers India.

In a statement, Colliers said, "Badal Yagnik has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, India, effective immediately."

The statement did not mention the earlier stints of Badal Yagnik, prior to joining Collier India as the new CEO.

Yagnik's social media account shows that he was the Managing Director at Cushman & Wakefield.

Commenting on his appointment, John Kenny, Colliers' Chief Executive Officer, Asia Pacific, said Yagnik has been credited with establishing robust cross-border teams while creating some of the most profitable businesses in India.

"We are excited to see him put his skills and experience to use, guiding our rapidly growing India business into its next phase," he added.

Nasdaq-listed Colliers is a diversified professional services and investment management company with operations in 66 countries including India.

