Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    141842

  • Total Deaths

    8498

  • Total Recovered

    147195

  • Total Confirmed

    297535
#StayHomeStaySafe

Public Sector Banks Disburse Rs 14,691-Crore Loan to MSMEs Till June 11 Under Emergency Credit Guarantee Scheme: Finance Ministry

Agency News PTI| Jun 12, 2020 09:28 PM IST
A+
A-
Public Sector Banks Disburse Rs 14,691-Crore Loan to MSMEs Till June 11 Under Emergency Credit Guarantee Scheme: Finance Ministry
File Image of Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo Credit: Twitter/Finance Ministry)

New Delhi, Jun 12: The Finance Ministry on Friday said public sector banks have disbursed Rs 14,690.84 crore till June 11, under the Rs 3-lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for the MSME sector, hit hard by the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Public sector banks (PSBs) have sanctioned loans worth Rs 29,490.81 crore under the 100 per cent ECLGS for the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector starting June 1.

The scheme is the biggest fiscal component of the Rs 20-lakh crore Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month. GST Council Meet: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Relief on Late Fees For GST Return Filing, Check Details.

"As of 11 June 2020, #PSBs have sanctioned loans worth Rs 29,490.81 crore under the 100% Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, out of which Rs 14,690.84 crore has already been disbursed," Sitharaman said in a tweet.

On May 21, the Cabinet had approved additional funding of up to Rs 3 lakh crore at a concessional rate of 9.25 per cent through ECLGS for the MSME sector.

Under the scheme, 100 per cent guarantee coverage will be provided by National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company (NCGTC) for additional funding of up to Rs 3 lakh crore to eligible MSMEs and interested Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency (MUDRA) borrowers in the form of a guaranteed emergency credit line (GECL) facility.

For this purpose, a corpus of Rs 41,600 crore was provided by the government, spread over the current and next three financial years.

The scheme will be applicable to all loans sanctioned under GECL facility during the period from the date of announcement of the plan to October 31 or till an amount of Rs 3 lakh crore is sanctioned under GECL, whichever is earlier.

The main objective of the scheme is to provide an incentive to member lending institutions to increase access and enable availability of additional funding facility to MSME borrowers, in view of the economic distress caused by the COVID-19 crisis, by giving them 100 per cent guarantee for any losses suffered by them due to non-repayment of the GECL funding by borrowers.

All MSME borrower accounts with an outstanding credit of up to Rs 25 crore as on February 29, which were less than or equal to 60 days past due as on that date, ie, regular, SMA-0 and SMA-1 accounts, and with an annual turnover of up to Rs 100 crore, would be eligible for GECL funding under the scheme.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan Coronavirus lockdown Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Scare COVID-19 Outbreak Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme Finance Ministry MSMEs public sector banks
You might also like
PM Modi to Virtually Interact with Chief Ministers on June 16-17: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 12, 2020:
News

PM Modi to Virtually Interact with Chief Ministers on June 16-17: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 12, 2020:
Maharashtra Crosses 1 Lakh COVID-19 Cases With 3,493 New Infections, Death Toll 3,717
News

Maharashtra Crosses 1 Lakh COVID-19 Cases With 3,493 New Infections, Death Toll 3,717
Shraddha Kapoor May Not Resume Work Immediately Post Lockdown As Father Shakti Kapoor Says, 'I Won't Let My Children Out For Now'
Bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor May Not Resume Work Immediately Post Lockdown As Father Shakti Kapoor Says, 'I Won't Let My Children Out For Now'
Fighting Coronavirus: From 1-Month-Old Baby to HIV+ Positive Man, These Stories of Recovery From COVID-19 Will Give You Hope
Viral

Fighting Coronavirus: From 1-Month-Old Baby to HIV+ Positive Man, These Stories of Recovery From COVID-19 Will Give You Hope
Tamil Nadu Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 1,982 COVID-19 Cases, Tally Crosses 40,000
India

Tamil Nadu Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 1,982 COVID-19 Cases, Tally Crosses 40,000
Zara to Shut Down 1,200 Stores Worldwide, Here’s List of Other Fashion Brands Closing Down Its Stores Amid the Pandemic
Fashion

Zara to Shut Down 1,200 Stores Worldwide, Here’s List of Other Fashion Brands Closing Down Its Stores Amid the Pandemic
GST Council Meet: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Relief on Late Fees For GST Return Filing, Check Details
News

GST Council Meet: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Relief on Late Fees For GST Return Filing, Check Details
Supreme Court Asks Finance Ministry, RBI to Hold Meeting to Discuss Interest Waivers on Deferred Loan Repayments During Moratorium Period
News

Supreme Court Asks Finance Ministry, RBI to Hold Meeting to Discuss Interest Waivers on Deferred Loan Repayments During Moratorium Period
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.00 72.22
Kolkata 75.94 68.17
Mumbai 80.98 70.92
Chennai 77.96 70.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.8900 0.25
EUR 86.2150 0.16
GBP 96.1050 -0.47
JPY 70.8500 0.35
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement