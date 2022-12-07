New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Power trading solution provider PTC India on Wednesday reported 29 per cent dip in consolidated net profit at Rs 138.23 crore for September quarter 2022-23 due to lower revenues.

The company's net profit in the year-ago period was Rs 195.48 crore, according to a BSE filing.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-27 Result Today on December 07, 2022 at 3 PM, Watch Live Streaming of the Lucky Draw Winner List.

Total income also declined to Rs 4,901.84 crore in the quarter from Rs 5,474.34 crore in the same period a year ago.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)