Puducherry, Jul 25 (PTI) Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday greeted Pattali Makkal Katchi founder-leader S Ramadoss on the occasion of his 82nd birthday.

A release from the office of the Lt Governor said that Tamilisai Soundararajan telephonically contacted Ramdoss and greeted him on his birthday.

She also wished him good health and long life to serve the people.PTI Cor SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)