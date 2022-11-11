Chandigarh, Nov 11 (PTI) The Punjab government announced on Friday a special holiday for employees who are voters of Himachal Pradesh due to the polling for the assembly election in the hill state.

If any of the government officials or employees who are working in Punjab government offices, boards, corporations and educational institutions, and is a voter in Himachal Pradesh, the person can avail special holiday on Saturday by presenting a voter card to the authority, according to an official spokesperson

This leave will not be deducted from their leave account. A paid holiday has been declared for all the persons who are voters in Himachal Pradesh and working in any business, trade, industrial undertaking or any other establishment in Punjab, the spokesperson said.

The decision has been taken under sub section-1 of Section 135-B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

