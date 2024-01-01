Chandigarh, Jan 1 (PTI) A Punjab Armed Police (PAP) deputy superintendent, who was an Arjuna awardee, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Jalandhar on Monday, police said.

The body of Dalbir Singh (54) bore injury marks and was found lying on a road in Basti Bawa Khel in Jalandhar, where he was posted, they said.

Also Read | New Rules and Regulations in 2024: From Aadhar Card and ITR Filing to UPI, Take a Look at Changes Taking Place in New Year 2024.

"One of his legs was found crushed. We are investigating the matter," Jalandhar Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma told PTI over phone.

The road where his body was found goes to his village in Kapurthala. The incident spot is around 8 kilometres from his village, the commissioner said.

Also Read | New Tax Slabs, Increase in Income Tax Rebate in New Tax Regime and More, Here's a List of Changes in Income Tax Laws in 2023 That Will Impact You in 2024.

Singh's family has lodged a complaint in the matter, police said.

According to police, the DSP was involved in a fight with residents of another locality in Jalandhar last month. However, no case was registered as the two parties reached a compromise.

Singh, who was earlier a weightlifter, was conferred the Arjuna Award in 2000.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)