Chandigarh, Jan 7 (PTI) Contractual employees of the Punjab Roadways and Pepsu Road Transportation Corporation on Tuesday called off their strike after the state government assured them of holding a meeting on January 15 to discuss their demands.

The protesters had begun a three-day strike on Monday to press their demands, including regularisation of their jobs.

Punjab Roadways, Punbus, PRTC Contract Workers' Union president Resham Singh Gill said the strike was called off after they were assured of a meeting at the Punjab chief minister's office on January 15 to discuss their issues.

Due to the strike, commuters had faced inconvenience as they were left stranded at various bus stands across the state.

According to the protesters, around 2,800 buses of Punjab Roadways and Pepsu Road Transportation Corporation (PRTC) had stayed off the roads.

Around 8,000 contractual employees were participating in the strike.

The contractual employees have been demanding regularisation of their jobs and a salary hike, among other things, Gill said.

A few days ago, the union held a meeting with Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar regarding its demands but there was no resolution, he said.

