Chandigarh, May 29 (PTI) Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has called upon the people to follow the teachings and the path shown by Guru Arjan Dev, the fifth Sikh Guru.

On the eve of the martyrdom day of Guru Arjun Dev, Kataria, who is also the Administrator of Union Territory Chandigarh, said the great guru made the supreme sacrifice for preserving the rich values of humanism, secularism and unity of mankind.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: State Bank of India To Release SBI Clerk Main Examination Results for Junior Associates Posts Soon at sbi.co.in, Know Steps To Check.

In his message, the governor said that Guru Arjan Dev's unparalleled sacrifice would ever act as the source of inspiration to all of us and the future generations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)