Chandigarh, Dec 24 (PTI) The Punjab government has withdrawn its decision to sound mourning notes on December 27 during the 'Shaheedi Sabha', where devotees pay homage to the unparalleled sacrifice of the younger sons of tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh.

The announcement on taking back the decision was made by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday.

This came amid objection raised by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on the government's decision to sound mourning notes on the martyrdom day of younger "Sahibzadas", citing it against the "gurmat maryada" (religious code).

The SGPC had demanded that the decision be withdrawn immediately.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami had earlier said that the martyrdoms of Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh is a symbol of Charhdi Kala (high spirit) to protect the rights, truth and dharam and are not sad events.

According to an official statement on Sunday, Chief Minister Mann said that to avoid any controversy on this sacred day, the state government has decided to take back its decision of sounding mourning notes on December 27.

"In line with the rich Sikh traditions, the Punjab government has decided to roll back its decision to sound mourning notes on December 27 during the Shaheedi Sabha of younger Sahibzadas," said the statement.

According to the statement, Mann said that the supreme sacrifice of younger Sahibzadas and Guru Gobind Singh's mother Mata Gujri were unprecedented in the history of mankind.

"Martyrdom of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh (younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh) along with Mata Gujri ji had since ages inspired Punjabis to fight against injustice, tyranny and oppression," he said, while adding that the supreme sacrifice made by the younger Sahibzadas at a tender age hardly finds any parallel in the world history.

Earlier on Friday, Mann had said the mourning notes will be sounded on December 27 during the 'Shaheedi Sabha'.

The chief minister in a meeting with the Fatehgarh Sahib district administration to review the arrangements for the 'Shaheedi Sabha' had emphasized that the mourning notes will be sounded from 10 am on December 27 as a mark of respect to the younger Sahibzadas.

He had then said that for the first time the mourning notes will be played for 10 minutes.

