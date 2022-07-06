New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) Public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 2,000 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds to certain investors on a private placement basis.
The bank has issued and allotted Basel III compliant additional tier-I bonds at a coupon rate of 8.75 per cent per annum aggregating to Rs 2,000 crore on private placement basis, PNB said in a regulatory filing.
The Delhi-based lender said it issued a total of 2,000 bonds to 20 allottees on Wednesday.
Stock of PNB closed at Rs 29.95 apiece on BSE, up by 0.84 per cent from its previous close.
