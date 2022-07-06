Samsung, the South Korean tech giant, is rumoured to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable smartphone this year. The company will host the Galaxy Unpacked event next month or in September. Samsung will also launch the Z Flip 4, along with the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Spotted on Geekbench Website: Report.

We came across the renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 by OnLeaks a couple of months ago. Now, another tipster TechTalkTV has shared a new render of the foldable device, revealing its camera module and a similar design as that of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. According to the leaked render, the handset will get a triple rear camera module surrounded by a silver metallic housing.

The upcoming foldable Z Fold 4 is likely to feature a 50MP primary lens, a wider display with a resolution of 2048x793 pixels. It is expected to come with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Moreover, the Geekbench listing of the smartphone reveals that it will run on Android OS.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 06, 2022 05:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).