Chandigarh, Apr 12 (PTI) Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav conducted surprise inspections in Jalandhar and Amritsar districts as part of the statewide night domination operation, officials on Saturday.

The operation, aimed at assessing police preparedness, strengthening anti-crime measures and foster stronger police-public relations, was conducted on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The operation was conducted from 10 pm to 4 am simultaneously in all districts of the state.

Policemen were directed to mobilise maximum force to carry out this operation aimed at checking of vehicles and suspicious persons at different police check posts, searches at railway stations and bus stands, checking of patrolling parties located at strategic locations, etc.

DGP Yadav inspected special checkpoints and visited police stations to ensure effective on-ground policing, an official release said.

In Jalandhar, he began his inspection near Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), where he assessed vehicle checking procedures and interacted with officers and citizens.

He also visited Police Division No-7 at Urban Estate and the checkpoint near Dussehra Ground in Jalandhar Cantonment to personally oversee the operations.

Accompanied by Jalandhar Commissioner of Police Dhanpreet Kaur, the DGP gathered direct feedback from residents.

Yadav, while highlighting Punjab's vulnerability as a border state, said Punjab remains vulnerable to attempts by external agencies like the Pakistan-based spy agency ISI to disrupt its peace and harmony.

He asserted that ever since the Punjab government launched an aggressive campaign against drugs, cross-border drug syndicates have been making attempts to destabilise the state.

"Our aggressive campaign under 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' has significantly reduced drug availability, and we will continue to eradicate this menace," he reiterated.

Later, the DGP also visited Amritsar to supervise night policing efforts, motivating officers to stay alert ahead of Baisakhi festivities.

Accompanied by Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, he urged police personnel to maintain strict vigil around the anti-social elements.

Sharing details of the night domination operation, Special DGP Arpit Shukla said that over 1,000 police teams, comprising over 6,500 police personnel, led by 221 gazette rank officers were deployed across the state.

As many as 651 check points were also established at vulnerable and strategic locations across the state, he added.

During the operation, the Special DGP said police registered 26 first information reports (FIRs) and arrested 48 criminals.

