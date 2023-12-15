Amritsar, Dec 15 (PTI) A close aide of Amritpal Singh has been arrested, 10 months after the radical preacher and his supporters stormed a police station in Ajnala here to secure an associate's release.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Riputapan Singh said Kulwant Singh, a resident of Moga district, was absconding and he was arrested on Thursday.

Kulwant Singh was produced before a court, which sent him to four-day police remand, police said.

He was booked along with Amritpal Singh and his other associates after they clashed with police after barging into the police station on February 23.

Amritpal Singh, the chief of 'Waris Punjab De' outfit, was arrested in April and the stringent National Security Act was invoked against him. He is currently lodged at a jail Assam's Dibrugarh.

