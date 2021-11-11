New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) QPS, a card issuance and processing platform, on Thursday said it plans to hire more than 200 people across verticals to support its aggressive expansion plans in the overseas market.

Currently, at a strength of 40 employees, QPS plans to double its workforce in key offices like Dubai and London, a statement said.

Also Read | Apple Supplier Foxconn Acquires Lordstown Motors Vehicle Factory for $230 Million.

Apart from that, major focus will also be given to expand its technology team which is based out of Bengaluru, it added.

“Launched in 2019, QPS Global is the new kid on the block in terms of card issuance operating across categories – prepaid card, debit Cards and credit cards...In the last six months, we have successfully expanded our business operations cross India, Europe and the Middle East," QPS Global founder and CEO Vinay Kalantri said.

Also Read | How To Open Cryptocurrency Trading Account in India & Complete Your KYC.

The company is eyeing a revenue of USD 100 million in the coming two years, he added.

QPS has recently expanded its business operations across Europe by investing 10 million pounds and setting up an office in London. Post this, QPS also announced an investment of USD 10 million to expand its operations across the Middle East and setting up its office base in Dubai.

“We have invested heavily in our technology team, thereby creating a disruptive back-end stack that benefits our customers tremendously. Traditionally, if legacy platforms had to launch a new service, it would have taken them anywhere between 3-6 months to launch, test and execute their new offering," Kalantri said.

The company is also looking at expanding its business operations across markets like India, the UAE, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bahrain, Egypt, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Bhutan, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)