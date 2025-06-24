Shimla, Jun 24 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday appointed retired 1988-batch IAS officer R D Dhiman as Chairman of Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

The state government also appointed former IAS officer Amit Kashyap as a RERA member.

The post of chairman of RERA has been vacant since the end of the term of Shrikant Baldi on December 31, 2024.

Dhiman, who held several key posts, retired as chief secretary of Himachal on December 30, 2022, and was currently holding the office of Chief Information Commissioner (CIC).

