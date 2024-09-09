Shimla, Sep 9 (PTI) Continues rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has led to closure of 62 roads and several power schemes have also been disrupted, officials said on Monday.

Thirty roads were closed in Shimla, 16 in Mandi, 10 in Kangra, two in Kullu and one each in Kinnaur, Una, Sirmaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts, the state emergency operation centre said, adding that 17 power schemes are also disrupted.

Light rains have lashed parts of the state since Sunday evening.

Jubbarhatti in suburbs of state capital Shimla recorded the highest rainfall of 28 mm followed by 25 mm in Kasauli, 20.6 mm in Shimla, 12.3 mm in Kufri, 12.2 mm in Naina Devi, 8.4 mm in Solan, 5.2 mm in Nahan and Berthin each and 5 mm in Dalhousie.

Himachal Pradesh's rainfall deficit since the onset of monsoon in the state on June 27 stands at 21 per cent, with the state receiving 524.1 mm rainfall against an average of 663.9 mm.

According to officials, 158 people have died in rain-related incidents during the ongoing monsoon season from June 27 till September 7, while 30 are still missing. The state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,305 crore.

Of the total deaths, 39 were due to falling from height, 27 drowning, 26 died due to snake bites, 23 during cloudburst, 17 were electrocuted, eight were killed in flash floods, six in landslides, one in lightning and 11 died of other reasons, they said.

Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest place in the state with a low of 9.8 degrees Celsius, while Bilaspur was the hottest with a maximum temperature of 35.5 degrees.

