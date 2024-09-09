Kolkata, September 9: The Kolkata Fatafat or Kolkata FF Result for September 9, 2024, will be declared today. The Kolkata Fatafat Result is announced on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in throughout the day. This Satta Matka-like lottery game is played only in Kolkata. Those who are physically present in the West Bengal capital can only participate in this lottery game.

The Kolkata Fatafat or Kolkata FF is played each day of the week with eight rounds or Bazi taking place daily. This lottery game is known for its fast-paced format and frequent draws as the results are announced at different times throughout the day. Scroll down to check the Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result for September 9, 2024. Satta Matka Content Appear on Official State Government Websites! Hacked or Error? Pages With Satta King Results, Satta Chart, Gambling, Betting Apps Information Published And Later Deleted.

Kolkata Fatafat Result for September 9, 2024

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 348 239 136 558 5 4 0 8

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM 279 159 468 129 8 5 8 2

There is a prohibition on gambling and betting in India. However, lotteries are allowed in at least 13 Indian states. Lotteries vary across states - some are government-run, some allow private players. Shillong Teer Results Today, September 9 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai Games.

Notably, LatestLY does not encourage readers to participate in betting and gambling. Those who play lottery games must understand the financial risks involved.

