Shillong, September 9: The Shillong Teer lottery results, including those for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai, will be declared today, September 9. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) of Meghalaya conducts the games daily from Monday to Saturday, and today, they will announce the Shillong Teer Results on their official website. The morning and evening draw take place at the Shillong Polo Stadium, drawing significant participation from locals and enthusiasts alike.

The Shillong Morning Teer and Shillong Night Teer games, along with Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai, have their results published on dedicated websites, including meghalayateer.com, shillongteerground.com, and shillongteerresult.co.com, shortly after each game concludes. These platforms provide both the winning numbers and the result chart for Round 1 and Round 2 of each game. Shillong Teer Results Today, September 7 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on September 9, 2024: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

For the Shillong Teer results of September 9, 2024, participants can check the winning numbers and result charts on several dedicated websites, including meghalayateer.com, shillongteerground.com, and shillongteerresult.co.com. These platforms update the results for both Round 1 and Round 2 of the Shillong Morning Teer and Shillong Night Teer games as soon as they are available. Users can either view the results directly on these websites or download the PDF file for a detailed breakdown of the numbers.

The Shillong Teer lottery is played daily from Monday to Saturday, with a ticket priced between INR 5 and INR 50 per ticket. Round 1 and Round 2 draws are held at the Shillong Polo Stadium, and participants can purchase tickets from authorised sellers in Shillong and surrounding areas. To check the results, visit the aforementioned websites, where you can find the result chart for the day and verify the winning numbers. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for September 8, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round - 57

Second Round - 88

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 87

Second Round - 73

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round - 53

Second Round - 44

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round - 37

Second Round - 50

Juwai Teer Result

First Round - 72

Second Round - 59

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 43

Second Round - 01

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round - 57

Second Round - 91

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round - 51

Second Round - 43

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a popular lottery-based game legally played in Meghalaya, India. Participants place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 999, with tickets costing between INR 1 to INR 50. The game involves shooting arrows at a target, and the winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total number of arrows that hit the target. Shillong Teer is conducted daily, with draws held at Shillong Polo Stadium for the Shillong Morning Teer and Shillong Night Teer. Additionally, similar games are played in Khanapara, Juwai, and Jowai Ladrymbai. The results, which offer cash rewards, are announced for both Round 1 and Round 2 of each game.

