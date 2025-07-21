Chandigarh, Jul 21 (PTI) Rains lashed several parts of Punjab, including Chandigarh, leading to a dip in maximum temperatures on Monday.

According to the Met Department here, Chandigarh received 10.3 mm of rain. The maximum temperature settled at 27.7 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana, Patiala, Pathankot, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Mohali were among other places to receive rainfall.

Amritsar recorded a maximum temperature of 30.8 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 32.6, Patiala 30.1, Pathankot 26.6, Gurdaspur 30.5 while Mohali recorded a high of 26.6 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a high of 28.8 degrees Celsius, Hisar 33, Karnal 29.2, Narnaul 34, Rohtak 31.9, Bhiwani 33.1, while Gurugram registered a high of 31.6 degrees Celsius.

