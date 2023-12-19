Jaipur, Dec 18 (PTI) The sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Bhilwara and a tehsildar were caught red-handed on Monday while taking a bribe of Rs 50,000, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

A case will be registered by the ACB in the matter, a spokesperson of the anti-corruption watchdog said.

Also Read | DU Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 51 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Online at colrec.uod.ac.in.

SDM Mahesh Gagoria and tehsildar Rahul Dhakad had allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from a person for the settlement of a land revenue-related matter, following which the latter lodged a complaint, the spokesperson said.

After the complaint about the alleged deal was verified, a trap was laid and the accused duo were caught red-handed taking the bribe, he said.

Also Read | SBI CBO Recruitment 2023: Registration for 5,280 Posts of Circle Based Officers Ends Tomorrow, Apply Online at sbi.co.in.

The accused also allegedly thrashed the complainant and confiscated his mobile phone after they learnt about the trap. A separate case is being registered against them in this regard, the ACB spokesperson added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)