Jaipur, Feb 6 (PTI) The Rajasthan government will be signing MOUs with major players in the renewable energy sector, capturing investment of Rs 3.05 lakh crore under Invest Rajasthan Campaign.

The companies that will be signing MOUs or letters of intent are five PSUs, including NTPC, NHPC, SJVN Limited, THDC India Ltd., SECI and private players such as Reliance, Axis and SAEL, according to an official statement.

The expected investment is worth Rs 3.05 lakh crores which includes renewable energy projects with 92.1 GW capacity and 4GW solar module manufacturing.

Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation Pvt Ltd, the nodal department for Renewable Energy with Bureau of Investment Promotion, the state nodal agency for investment promotion, will coordinate with the investors.

During the past few months, under the Invest Rajasthan Campaign, domestic and international Investor Connect Programs have been conducted by Industries department wherein the state government has been able to sign 323 MOUs/LOIs worth Rs. 5.73 lakh crore.

Summits in districts were also held wherein 3272 MoUs/LoIs worth Rs. 1.33 lakh crores were signed.

