Jaipur, Jan 24 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has approved the proposal to form zila parishads in eight new districts, an official statement said Friday.

Along with this, zila parishads will also be reorganised in 12 other districts, it said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 24 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma is ensuring the availability of all the necessary resources and other facilities to create an administrative structure in the new districts, it said.

For this, the chief minister has approved the proposal for the formation of new zila parishads and action related to the reorganisation of the affected Zila Parishads.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 24, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

According to the proposal, under the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Act, the District Collector of the concerned districts (8 new districts and 12 affected districts) will prepare a proposal for the formation and reorganisation of the Zila Parishad on the basis of Panchayat Samitis and Gram Panchayats.

The previous Gehlot government in Rajasthan had issued a notification to create 17 new districts and three new divisions. Along with this, three new districts were announced but their notification was not issued.

The present government had decided to dissolve the nine districts and three new divisions formed by the previous Gehlot government in December this year. However, eight new districts have been retained.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)