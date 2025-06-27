Jaipur, Jun 27 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday said the state government is working to transform Rajasthan into a USD 350 billion economy by introducing advanced technologies in various sectors and creating a favourable environment for investment.

Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) in agriculture would help boost farmers' productivity, while world-class, industry-oriented training will make the state's youth more employable, Sharma added.

The chief minister also highlighted measures to reduce logistics costs and improve connectivity through new policies and infrastructure projects.

Sharma was addressing a meeting at the Chief Minister's residence on agricultural reforms, the development of multi-modal logistics parks, and employment-oriented training for youth.

"To promote AI in farming, we have announced the setting up of a 'Centre of Excellence of Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture' in this year's budget. Modern technology will help tackle the challenges in this sector," he said.

Sharma directed officials to expand skill training in agriculture to ensure qualitative growth and generate ample employment opportunities for the youth.

Emphasising the state's investment potential, he said initiatives like the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, the implementation of industry-friendly policies, and an effective single-window system have created an investor-friendly environment.

The state's Rajasthan Logistics Policy 2025 has been launched to reduce logistics costs and improve connectivity in the industrial sector. Plans are in place to establish logistics parks linked with the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) during the 2025-26 budget year, which will significantly enhance the state's logistics capacity, he noted.

"Our government is committed to making youth 'future-ready' and 'industry-ready' through skill training and by creating sufficient employment opportunities," Sharma said.

He also instructed officials to take all necessary steps to provide world-class, employment-focused training.

During the meeting, presentations were made on setting up the AI-based Centre of Excellence in Agriculture, Polytechnic Skill Development Centres in education, and multi-modal logistics parks. Senior public representatives and officials from relevant departments were also present.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)