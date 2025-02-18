Jaipur, Feb 18 (PTI) The Rajasthan government will present its Budget for the 2025-26 financial year on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari will present the state's income-expenditure estimates 2025-26 in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly at 11 am.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 19 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

Kumari finalised the Budget on Tuesday. Sharing its photo with officials on social media platform X, she said, "Rajasthan Budget 2025-26 finalized."

Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Akhil Arora, Principal Secretary (Budget) Debashish Prishti, Secretary (Expenditure) Naveen Jain, Secretary (Revenue) Kumarpal Gautam, Director (Budget) Brijesh Kishore Sharma were among those present.

Also Read | What Is Chameleoning? All About the New Gen Z Dating Term You Might Be Unknowingly Living.

According to an official statement, Diya Kumari, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister, will present the Budget for 2025-26 in the Assembly on February 19.

The Budget session of the Rajasthan Assembly began on January 31 with the address of Governor Haribhau Bagde.

The government gave its reply to the governor's address on February 7. After this, the House was adjourned till February 18.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)