Jaipur, Jan 29 (PTI) The Rajasthan health department will launch a leprosy awareness campaign on Tuesday, aimed at the prevention of the disease.

The campaign -- 'Sparsh' -- will be run across the state from January 30 to February 13, Public Health Director Ravi Prakash Mathur said in a statement.

Various activities will be conducted for the prevention of leprosy at district, block and panchayat levels as part of the campaign, he said.

