New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Ratio of women at senior- and middle-level management positions in rural areas stood at 21.5 per cent of the total such workforce in 2019-20, which was higher as against 16.5 per cent in cities, according to a study by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

In rural areas, the ratio of female workers to total workers in usual status working in senior and middle management positions estimated from PLFS (periodic labour force survey) 2019-20 is 21.5 per cent, which is higher than 16.5 per cent in urban areas (cities), stated the Annual Bulletin PLFS 2019-20 of the NSO.

Also Read | Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Curtain Raiser Deals: iPhone SE 2020 Now Available at Rs 25,000; Check More Offers Here.

According to the study, the overall (both rural and urban) ratio of women workers in senior and middle management positions stood at 18.8 per cent in 2019-20.

Annual Bulletin on Additional Indicators is based on data collected in PLFS, July 2019-June 2020.

Also Read | CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result Declared, Here’s How Candidates Can Download Result on Official Wesbite cbseresults.nic.in.

In rural areas, the ratio of women of age 15-64 years to persons of age 15-64 years in the labour force in usual status estimated from PLFS 2019-20 was also higher at 30.1 per cent, than 23.6 per cent in cities.

The overall (both rural and urban) ratio of woman workers stood at 28.2 per cent in 2019-20.

In rural areas, the ratio of female workers to male workers in usual status working as legislators, senior officials and managers estimated from PLFS 2019-20 was also higher at 27.4 per cent than 19.7 per cent in cities.

The overall ratio of woman workers to male workers in usual status working as legislators, senior officials and managers is estimated at 23.2 per cent.

The ratio of female workers to male workers in usual status working as professionals and technical workers estimated from PLFS 2019-20 was slightly lower at 48.5 per cent than 51.1 per cent in cities.

The overall ratio of female workers to male workers in usual status working as professionals and technical workers estimated from PLFS 2019-20 was 50.1 per cent.

In rural areas, the ratio of female workers to total workers in usual status working in managerial positions estimated from PLFS 2019-20 was higher at 21.4 per cent than 16.4 per cent in cities.

The overall ratio of female workers to male workers in usual status working as professionals and technical workers estimated from PLFS 2019-20 was 18.7 per cent.

Among the states that provided data for females working in managerial positions, Punjab tops the chart with 62 per cent, followed by Chhattisgarh at 44.1 per cent and Sikkim at 38.8 per cent. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)