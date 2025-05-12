New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Raymond Ltd, which is in real estate and engineering businesses, on Monday reported a 40 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 137.47 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

Its net profit stood at Rs 229.79 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income rose to Rs 601.40 crore in the fourth quarter of 2024-25 from Rs 308.56 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

In the 2024-25 fiscal, the net profit rose to Rs 7,635.62 crore from Rs 1,643.07 crore a year ago.

Its total income rose to Rs 2,105.24 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 1,137.17 crore in 2023-24.

Raymond Group has been a pioneer and leader in fabric manufacturing since 1925, and then forayed into other sectors such as engineering business and real estate.

After demerging its lifestyle business into a separate listed entity in the year 2024, Raymond Ltd now has two core businesses, real estate and engineering.

