Mumbai, Nov 20 (PTI) The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a total fine of over Rs 5.78 crore on six entities, including PNB, Sodexo and PhonePe, for violating regulatory guidelines.

In exercise of powers vested under Section 30 of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, the RBI has imposed monetary penalty on these entities for non-compliance of regulatory guidelines, it said in a release.

Except Punjab National Bank (PNB), the remaining five entities are non-bank prepaid payment instrument (PPI) issuers.

RBI imposes the penalty on Sodexo SVC India Pvt Ltd, Muthoot Vehicle & Asset Finance Ltd, QwikCilver Solutions Pvt Ltd, Phonepe Pvt Ltd, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd, and Punjab National Bank, said the release.

Sodexo is slapped with the highest fine of Rs 2 crore; PNB and QwikCilver Solutions Rs 1 crore each; PhonePe Rs 1.39 crore; Muthoot Vehicle & Asset Finance Rs 34.55 lakh; and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Rs 5 lakh.

