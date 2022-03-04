Chennai, Mar 4 (PTI) The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to regularise the services of 45 computer operators, working in various Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in the state.

Justice V Parthiban gave the direction recently while allowing a writ petition from Vanamamalai and 44 others.

"This writ petition stands allowed and the respondents are directed to regularise the services of the petitioners in the light of the judgment of this court rendered on February 2 and December 7, 2021," the judge said.

The petitioners' case is that they have been working as computer operators in various RTOs in Tamil Nadu. Their work is related to data entry, backlog update, photograph of individuals, printing and lamination of cards.

They were all originally engaged through state-run ELCOT and later through other agencies. The petitioners have been continuously engaged for a period of 15 to 20 years.

Taking note of the continuous and increasing workload in the Transport department, its commissioner sent a proposal to the government in May 2014 and a reminder in December 2017. But there was no response.

Hence, the present writ petition.

